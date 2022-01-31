BPCL Q3 net up 47.59 per cent at ₹2,805 cr

The consolidated net profit of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) rose 47.59 per cent during the October-December quarter to ₹2,805.09 crore from ₹1,900.63 crore a year earlier.

The state-run oil refiner’s revenue from operations rose 34.84 per cent during the third quarter to ₹1,17,702.59 crore from ₹87,292.62 crore last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“With normalization of business and fuel demand rising, this quarter has seen growth in market share of MS and HSD. We are witnessing good growth in overall petroleum products sales closer to pre-pandemic levels,” said VRK Gupta, Director Finance, BPCL said.