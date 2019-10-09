BSH Home Appliances sells 1 million washing machines in India

BSH Home Appliances, an arm of Germany’s Bosch Group, and Europe’s largest home appliances manufacturer, announced the sale of its one millionth washing machine unit in India.

BSH, which entered the Indian market in 2010, started off by importing Siemens products into the country. Soon after that, it launched Bosch appliances across categories targeting the mass premium market.

With Bosch, it ventured into washing machines, refrigerators and dishwashers categories and developed India-specific appliances manufactured at its Chennai factory.

Neeraj Bahl, Managing Director and CEO, BSH India, said, “In line with our commitment to the Indian market, BSH has continuously innovated, with unique features localised for Indian customers as well as developed global first product extensions.”