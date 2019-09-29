BSNL trade unions set to go on lunch-hour protest on October 1

BSNL’s unions and associations have called for a “lunch-hour demonstration” on October 1 to protest against salary delay and non-payment of wages to contract workers.

The protest is also against the total ban on capital expenditure, along with other issues related to the revival of BSNL, union officials told BusinessLine.

The unions that are expected to take part in the protest include BSNL Employees’ Union, Sanchar Nigam Executives’ Association (SNEA), All-India BSNL Executives’ Association (AIBSNLEA), and All-India BSNL Officers’ Association, among others.

Unions and associations want the government – the principal employer and owner of the company – to pay salaries in case BSNL is not able to raise the funds.

The unions’ demands include allotment of 4G spectrum and land monetisation, payment of salary on due date by BSNL or the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), payment to contract workers, and electricity and rental charges.

The demands also include the implementation of third-pay revision, financial support for loss-making rural exchanges, extention of soft loan to BSNL, among others.

The payment of pension contribution by BSNL, as per the government rule, is also part of the lunch-hour demonstration.

In February, BSNL employees across the country went on a three-day strike (February 18, 19 and 20) demanding allocation of 4G spectrum and government approvals for the loan.

BSNL is staring at another salary delay, with the ailing telecom firm expected to credit employees’ wages for September after a delay of 15-20 days.

This would be the fourth time the company would be missing the due date.

BSNL had paid the August salary after a lag of 18 days, while July wages were footed on August 5 after February salary paid later in March. The employees are expected to move BSNL management, through various unions, seeking early disbursal of salary.

As per company policy, salaries are credited on the last working day of every month. BSNL’s salary expenses come to about ₹750-850 crore, as the firm employs 1,63,902 personnel, of which, 46,597 are executives and 1,17,305 non-executives.