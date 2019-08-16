BSR & Co LLF steps down as Ricoh India’s statutory auditors

Ricoh India on Friday said chartered accountancy firm BSR & Co LLF has expressed inability to continue as the statutory auditors of the company.

“In terms of the standards on auditing and standards on quality control issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, for the reasons included in the ‘Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion’ paragraph in our audit review reports... we have carried out our annual continuance process and basis that assessment, we express our inability to continue as statutory auditors of the company with immediate effect,” a regulatory filing by Ricoh India said.

BSR & Co LLF had been appointed as statutory auditors of Ricoh (lndia) following shareholders’ nod on September 24, 2015 to hold office for a period of five consecutive years, it added.