Burkert Fluid Control Systems India Private Limited, a prominent manufacturer of measurement and control systems for liquids and gases, has inaugurated its new manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra, with a grand ceremony. This state-of-the-art facility marks a crucial addition to Burkert’s global value chain, designed to cater to the increasing demand in the region by producing key components and system solutions locally.

Situated in Talegaon MIDC, Phase 2, the facility covers 50,000 square feet and is equipped with advanced machining centres, assembly lines, and testing centres to ensure optimal productivity. The new unit has an annual production capacity of over 30,000 valves and 500 systems, bringing Burkert closer to its customers, boosting local employment, and enhancing service delivery.

Initially, the Talegaon facility will manufacture Mass Flow Controllers, Angle Seat Valves, Diaphragm Valves, and System Solutions, with plans for phased production expansion to meet the diverse needs of Indian industries.

Burkert has already completed technology transfer for several specialised systems, including Zone 1 ATEX-classified panels. The company expects this local production unit to significantly contribute to its long-term profitability, projecting the facility to become profitable by 2028.

With a global turnover of approximately €710 million and over 3,700 employees worldwide, Burkert continues to invest significantly in R&D, allocating 6.9 per cent of its total revenue to innovation. In India, Burkert serves prominent clients such as Zydus, Alembic, Sun Pharma, Biocon, Bharat Biotech, and Serum Institute, further strengthening its foothold in the country’s industrial sector.

Georg Stawowy, CEO of Bürkert Fluid Control Systems, said, “The opening of our new manufacturing facility in India is a testament to our commitment to the Indian market and the government’s ‘Make in India’ vision. By manufacturing locally, we can better serve our customers with customized products and systems that meet their specific needs. Our goal is to make Burkert an integral part of India’s industrial landscape by combining our global expertise with local production capabilities.”

Sadiq Khan, Managing Director of Bürkert Fluid Control Systems India Pvt Ltd, added, “This facility marks a groundbreaking achievement for Burkert and becomes the third manufacturing unit to produce the world’s best control and monitoring equipment outside of Europe. This manufacturing unit is a critical facility to complete the Burkert value chain across the globe.”

Globally, Burkert Fluid Control Systems is a leader in developing innovative measuring, control, and regulating systems for fluids and gases. Its extensive product portfolio of over 30,000 offerings caters to various industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotech, food and beverage, medical, and aerospace technology. Headquartered in Ingelfingen, southern Germany, the company operates a vast sales network across more than 30 countries and employs over 3,500 people globally, positioning itself as a key provider of fluid control systems from solenoid valves to process and analytical valves, pneumatic actuators, and sensors.

