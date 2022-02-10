BYJU’S ‘Education for All’ initiative impacted 3.4 million children in one year

February 10

Edtech major, BYJU’S flagship social impact initiative, Education for All (EFA), has impacted 3.4 million children across 26 States and more than 340 districts in one year.

Following this, the company revised its goals to empower 10 million children by 2025 through digital learning instead of 5 million target that was decided at the launch of this initiative.

BYJU’S Education For All, through its partner NGOs, enables children from rural areas and urban slums of India to get an equal opportunity to learn with access to BYJU’S free streaming licenses.

Interestingly, girls make close to 50 per cent of the beneficiaries of BYJU’S Education for All programs, which Divya Gokulnath, co-founder of Byju’s claims was a specific focus of the program since the launch.

According to an initial study by KPMG (SROI method), 75 per cent of students continue to use the app for an average of one hour per day.

Gokulnath, further said, “EFA was born out of our dream to cultivate an equal opportunity education ecosystem. While the program was in its nascent stage, the Covid-19 pandemic shook the world, it challenged the foundation of our education ecosystem by forcing millions of schools to shut down. Our technology-first education tools helped us bridge the gaps widened by the pandemic. Through our ever-growing network of strategic NGO partners, we continue to provide quality education to millions of children across the remotest parts of India like Uri, Hailakhandi, Tirap, Bastar, and more. With each passing day, the number of children continues to grow. We believe that the young minds of the country possess immense talent, and with the right resources and support, we can together transform the future of India.”

Through this initiative, BYJU’S has partnered with over 110 NGOs such as Ladli Foundation in Uttar Pradesh, Save the Children, Smile Foundation, and European India Foundation to make education more accessible for underprivileged students.

BYJU’S is also closely working with NITI Aayog to provide high-quality test preparation coaching to 3,000 meritorious students across 112 aspirational districts of classes 10 and 11 who aspire to appear for NEET and JEE.