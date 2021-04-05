Companies

Cadila Healthcare seeks regulatory approval for Covid-19 drug

Reuters BENGALURU | Updated on April 05, 2021

A single dose repurposed drug, when taken early, could help Covid patients recover faster and avoid complications seen in the advanced stages of the disease.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd has sought approval from local regulators to use a Hepatitis C drug to treat Covid-19 following promising interim results from a late-stage trial, the drugmaker said on Monday.

A single dose of the Hepatitis C drug, when taken early, could help Covid-19 patients recover faster and avoid complications seen in the advanced stages of the disease, Cadila said in a statement to stock exchanges.

About 91% of patients treated with the drug tested negative for COVID-19 in standard RT-PCR tests by day seven, compared to nearly 79% who were given the standard of care, the company said, citing Phase-III clinical trial data.

The drug, known as Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b and branded as 'PegiHep' by Cadila, was initially approved for liver disease Hepatitis C and launched in India 10 years ago. It is being repurposed to treat Covid-19.

The news comes as daily coronavirus infections are surging to new highs in India, which has the world's third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil. India has so far reported close to 12.5 million infections and more than 164,000 deaths.

Published on April 05, 2021

Covid-19
Cadila Healthcare Ltd
