Cadila Healthcare seeks regulatory approval for Covid-19 drug

The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Cadila Healthcare Ltd has sought approval from local regulators to use a Hepatitis C drug to treat Covid-19 following promising interim results from a late-stage trial, the drugmaker said on Monday.
A single dose of the Hepatitis C drug, when taken early, could help Covid-19 patients recover faster and avoid complications seen in the advanced stages of the disease, Cadila said in a statement to stock exchanges.
About 91% of patients treated with the drug tested negative for COVID-19 in standard RT-PCR tests by day seven, compared to nearly 79% who were given the standard of care, the company said, citing Phase-III clinical trial data.
The drug, known as Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b and branded as 'PegiHep' by Cadila, was initially approved for liver disease Hepatitis C and launched in India 10 years ago. It is being repurposed to treat Covid-19.
The news comes as daily coronavirus infections are surging to new highs in India, which has the world's third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil. India has so far reported close to 12.5 million infections and more than 164,000 deaths.
