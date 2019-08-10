Cadila Healthcare standalone Q1 net down 75%

Cadila Healthcare Ltd posted standalone net profit of Rs 79 crore for the quarter ended June 2019, sharply down by about 75 per cent from Rs 310 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total standalone revenues from operations fell to Rs 1,344 crore for the quarter as against Rs 1,505 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit stood at Rs 304 crore for the quarter, down by 34 per cent as against Rs 460 crore reported for the same period last year.

The company reported consolidated revenues from operations at Rs 3,496 crore (Rs 2894 crore). Earnings before Interest, Depreciation and Tax (EBIDTA) for the quarter was Rs. 632 crore.

Cadila Healthcare shares fell over 1 per cent to end at Rs 232.30 on the NSE on Friday.