Cairn Oil and Gas selects Platts Dated Brent for oil pricing

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Cairn Oil and Gas, Vedanta Limited has adopted the Platts Dated Brent crude oil benchmark to price the majority of its Rajasthan crude oil sales. This marks the first time a prominent grade of indigenously produced crude in India has been priced off the global oil benchmark, a statement from S&P Global Platts said.
Cairn Oil and Gas had begun using Platts Dated Brent for sales of Rajasthan crude in contracts from April 2020. Platts Dated Brent is the globally recognized crude benchmark, which estimates suggest is used to price more than 60 per cent of the world’s oil, the statement added.
“The selection of Platts Dated Brent as the price benchmark to price one of India’s flagship crude oil grades reflects the confidence Cairn India and buyers of RJ crude have in the quality of our independent price reporting. The integrity of the methodology underpinning our assessment processes allows Platts price benchmarks to be relied upon by the world’s most important energy markets, which explains Cairn’s decision to select Platts Dated Brent for use in its term oil contracts,” said Vera Blei, Head of Oil Markets, S&P Global Platts.
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
Max Life’s Smart Wealth plan offers several premium payment term (PPT), policy term (PT) combinations, unlike ...
Recently, many have taken to direct equity investing. But if you are new to equity, it may be better to stick ...
With a large- and mid-cap bias, the fund aims at valuation-based asset allocation
BusinessLine was the first to report on the possibility of increased provisioning on SRs
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...