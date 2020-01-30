Companies

Carborundum Universal’s PAT increases 3.4%

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 30, 2020 Published on January 30, 2020

Abrasives and ceramics maker Carborundum Universal posted a consolidated profit after tax of ₹61 crore for the quarter ended December 2019, a 3.4 per cent increase from ₹59 crore recorded for the same period last year.

Consolidated sales of the Murugappa Group company decreased by 6 per cent during the quarter to ₹642 crore from ₹683 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The decrease in sales was attributed to lower volumes from abrasives and electro minerals segments.

