Carborundum Universal’s PAT increases 3.4%

Abrasives and ceramics maker Carborundum Universal posted a consolidated profit after tax of ₹61 crore for the quarter ended December 2019, a 3.4 per cent increase from ₹59 crore recorded for the same period last year.

Consolidated sales of the Murugappa Group company decreased by 6 per cent during the quarter to ₹642 crore from ₹683 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The decrease in sales was attributed to lower volumes from abrasives and electro minerals segments.