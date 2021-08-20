CarTrade Tech makes a weak debut, lists at 1% discount

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
CarTrade Tech Ltd made a weak debut on the bourses on Friday, listing at one per cent discount against its IPO price of ₹1,618. On the BSE, it opened at ₹1600, down ₹18.00 or 1.11 per cent against its issue price.
It slipped further after opening, hitting a low of ₹1548.05. At 10:01 am, the stock was trading at ₹1586.25, down ₹31.75 or 1.96 per cent against its issue price. On the NSE, it opened at ₹1,599.80. It was trading at ₹1,556.60, down ₹43.20 or 2.70 per cent.
The initial public offering of CarTrade saw a strong subscription during August 9-11, getting subscribed 20.29 times. While the reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 35.45 times and that of non-institutional investors witnessed 41 times subscription. The retail portion was booked 2.75 times.
Also read: CarTrade Tech public issue subscribed 20.29 times
The multi-channel auto platform had fixed the IPO price at ₹1,618, upper end of the price band ₹1,585-1,618.
The public issue of 1.85 crore shares was a complete offer for sale by existing selling shareholders. Investor CMDB II sold 22,64,334 equity shares through IPO, Highdell Investment 84,09,364 equity shares, MacRitchie Investments Pte Ltd 50,76,761 equity shares, and Springfield Venture International sold 17,65,309 equity shares.
The company had raised ₹ 900 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
Pandit Ravi Shankar and George Harrison pulled off a coup of sorts when they managed to get Bob Dylan, Eric ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A curation of pictures of the great Indian monsoon that sets off a series of events across the country
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...