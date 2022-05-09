CavinKare launches small onion hair wash powder under flagship brand Meera

Chennai-based FMCG major CavinKare, under its flagship haircare brand Meera, on Monday launched Meera 2in1 hair wash powder. Packed withingredients like small onion and fenugreek, the newly launched hair wash powder aims to offer two-layer benefits of providing conditioning and controlling dandruff.

The launch also marks CavinKare’s efforts to strengthen its market share in the hair care segment by expanding its offerings in the hairwash powder portfolio, says a press release.

16 other herbs

Alongside small onion and fenugreek, the new powder is infused with the goodness of 16 other herbs. This new variant will be in addition to the existing Shikakai Hair wash powder which will continue to serve the needs of the consumer going in for the traditional oil bath.

Raja Varatharaju, Business Head-Personal Care, CavinKare, said the new product has been launched in the market especially for the young consumer cohort to satiate their need for a hair wash that is natural, traditional, yet convenient to use on a regular basis.

Present across supermarkets, retail outlets and Kirana stores in Tamil Nadu, the new products will also be available on e-commerce sites. Meera 2in1 hair wash powder comes in different SKUs starting from 7g priced at ₹4; 40g priced at ₹38; 80g priced at ₹72 and 120g priced at ₹110, the release said.