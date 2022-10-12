Meera, the flagship herbal hair care brand from CavinKare, has forayed into the skincare market with the launch of its first product - Meera facewash.

Rajat Nanda, Business Head – Personal Care, CavinKare, said, with this entry, Meera becomes a holistic personal care brand and this is an important milestone in the journey of CavinKare. This move will further strengthen the company’s footprint in personal care.

The newly launched face wash range comes in a surfactant-based formula with skin-friendly Ph. All the variants are available in different SKUs and at a very affordable price point. The facewash range will be available across the General Trade and Kirana Stores and the higher SKU (200g) will be available online, says a release.