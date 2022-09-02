CEAT Tyres get 5-star rating for passenger car tyres

CEAT Tyres has received a 5-star rating from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) for their passenger car tyres.

The Centre has recently launched the star labelling programme for tyres. The regulatory standard is administered by BEE which awards ratings based on the performance of domestically manufactured tyres in tests conducted by NABL accredited labs.

At present, BEE star labelling is in the voluntary phase. It is likely that the star rating programme will become mandatory from January 2023.

Arnab Banerjee, COO, CEAT Tyres, said, “It is heartening and a matter of satisfaction that our premium car tyres for sedans and SUVs have been certified with 5-star ratings issued by BEE. It is a vindication of our continued efforts to manufacture quality tyres for our customers. Star ratings provide a transparent and an industry-wide benchmark for a customer to be able to compare and make an informed decision while purchasing new tyres.”

The 5-star ratings have earlier been awarded by BEE to premium tyres manufactured by CEAT Tyres. These are SportDrive SUV tyres, SecuraDrive tyres for SUVs and premium sedans, and CrossDrive tyres

The star ratings for tyres are similar to ratings which are awarded to consumer durables, including air conditioners and refrigerators.