hamburger

Companies

Centre invites bids from firms for valuation of RINL assets

Abhishek Law 9821 | New Delhi, March 17 | Updated on: Mar 17, 2022
Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, 15/07/2019: Production in progress at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, in Visakhapatnam on July 15, 2019. RINL, the corporate entity, is on an expansion mode after increasing its capacity from 6.3 to 7.3 million tonne with an investment of Rs. 4,000 crore by undertaking capital repairs on blast furnaces and other facilities. Photo: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, 15/07/2019: Production in progress at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, in Visakhapatnam on July 15, 2019. RINL, the corporate entity, is on an expansion mode after increasing its capacity from 6.3 to 7.3 million tonne with an investment of Rs. 4,000 crore by undertaking capital repairs on blast furnaces and other facilities. Photo: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

The Centre has invited bids from firms for valuing assets of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL). The pre-bid meeting was held on March 16.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) in a notification dated March 11 floated a request for proposal (RPF) for appointing an asset valuer registered with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

The Cabinet had on January 27 given an in-principle approval for divestment of 100 per cent of government stake in RINL, also called Vizag Steel.

The valuer’s scope of work will include valuation of all assets of RINL, its subsidiaries and joint ventures including their plant and machinery, land and buildings, furniture & fixtures, civil infrastructure and associated intangibles on “as is where is basis”.

The bidders need to be a company or a limited liability partnership or registered partnership firm.

Published on March 17, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you