Centuary Mattresses will set up a new manufacturing facility in the western part of India with an approximate investment of ₹100 crore in 2–3 years, a top company executive told businessline.

This expansion aligns with the company’s strategy to capture markets in the West, Central, and Northern regions of India, leveraging proximity to consumers in these areas, said Uttam Malani, Executive Director at Centuary Fibre Plates. However, the company has decided on a city in Western India and is evaluating multiple options.

India’s mattress industry is estimated at around ₹10,000 crore annually. Within this market, the organised segment accounts for 40 per cent, while the remaining portion remains unorganised. Centuary claims to hold a 10 per cent market share within this organised segment, with a strong presence primarily in South and East India.

The company, part of Shree Malani Group, currently operates four manufacturing facilities, located in Hyderabad and Bhubaneshwar, with a combined capacity to produce approximately 10 lakh mattresses annually.

Plans to enter sofa market

“In addition, the three-decade-old company also intends to enter the sofa market within 1-2 years,” Malani said. “We are actively considering venturing into the sofa category because of the synergies that might lie in that category. The plan is to prepare a full-fledged manufacturing setup and then get in.”

To support its growth strategy, it plans to expand its retail presence. Over the next three years, the company aims to increase the number of exclusive brand outlets (Ebo) from 500 to 1,000 and grow its multi-brand outlet count from 5,000 to approximately 10,000. Additionally, it intends to establish 100 experience centers within the same timeframe.

Additionally, over the past three years, the company has consistently invested between ₹25-30 crore annually to enhance its production capabilities, upgrade its technologies, implement retooling measures, and undertake various other improvements.