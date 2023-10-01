Country’s largest passenger vehicle maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Sunday reported year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 1.63 per cent in its domestic sales to 1,50,812 units in September as compared with 1,48,380 units in the corresponding month last year.

For the period between April and September, the company recorded sales of 10,50,085 units, surpassing the one-million (10 lakh mark) for the first time in the history.

In the monthly sales, the country’s second-largest passenger car maker Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), registered domestic wholesale (dispatches to dealers) of 54,241 units in September, a growth of 9.13 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) as compared with 49,700 units in corresponding month last year.

Exports of the company also grew by around 29 per cent y-o-y to 17,400 units during the month as against 13,501 units in September last year.

“In September 2023, HMIL has achieved its highest ever total monthly sales since inception marking a key milestone in the brand’s history. The ongoing festive season has resulted in a strong sales momentum, helping us achieve more than 9 per cent growth YoY in domestic sales in September,” Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said.

He said the company’s strong SUV portfolio, has received a further boost with the exceptional customer response to the newly launched Exter. SUVs now contribute to more than 65 per cent of HMIL’s domestic sales.

Similarly, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported domestic sales of 41,267 units in September, up 20 per cent y-o-y as compared with 34,508 units in the same month previous year.

“While demand for our key SUV brands continue to be strong, we are keeping a close watch on the availability of semi-conductors and select components to meet the strong festive season demand,” Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M& M said.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) also registered yet another remarkable month of performance, selling 22,168 units in the domestic market.

MG Motor India, said it sold 5,003 units in September, witnessing a growth of 31 per cent y-o-y over the figures for September 2022.