Century Plyboards posts net profit of ₹34 crore for June quarter

Updated on August 11, 2021

Company says turnover grew beyond expectations

Plywood company Century Plyboards (India) Ltd has reported a net profit of ₹34 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. The company reported a net loss of ₹8.50 crore in the year-ago-period.

Net revenue from operations for the quarter under review jumped 124 per cent to ₹449 crore as against the ₹201 crore it reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

According to Sajjan Bhajanka, Chairman, Century Ply, though Q1FY22 was extremely challenging due to the outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19, the company turnover grew “beyond expectations”.

“We believe that the strong recovery in June is a sign for us to keep up this consistency in performance for the coming quarters,” he said, commenting on the business outlook.

