Century Plyboards posts net profit of ₹34 crore for June quarter

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Plywood company Century Plyboards (India) Ltd has reported a net profit of ₹34 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. The company reported a net loss of ₹8.50 crore in the year-ago-period.
Net revenue from operations for the quarter under review jumped 124 per cent to ₹449 crore as against the ₹201 crore it reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Century Plyboards ropes in Boston Consulting Group for a second time
According to Sajjan Bhajanka, Chairman, Century Ply, though Q1FY22 was extremely challenging due to the outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19, the company turnover grew “beyond expectations”.
Century Plyboards initiative to help customers detect fake stuff
“We believe that the strong recovery in June is a sign for us to keep up this consistency in performance for the coming quarters,” he said, commenting on the business outlook.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
Mental health issues, representation of women, and sustainability practices came to the fore at the biggest ...
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...