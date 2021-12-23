CenturyPly to invest ₹956 crore in Andhra Pradesh

CenturyPly will invest ₹956 crore in Andhra Pradesh. It will set up a manufacturing unit at Gopavaram near Badvel in Kadapa district. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay foundation stone on Thursday for construction of the unit, which is being taken up in three phases.

The firm will promote subabul and eucalyptus plantations in the districts of Kadapa, Nellore and Prakasam districts. “It will help the farmers earn additional income,” a government statement has said.

“The manufacturing plant would produce plywood, blackboard, medium density fibre board and particle board,” the statement said.