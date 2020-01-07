Chai Kings gets $1-million funding from The Chennai Angels

The Chennai Angels has invested $1 million leading chai retail chain — Chai Kings, along with Hyderabad Angels and TiE India Angels. Founded in 2016, Chai Kings is currently Chennai’s largest Chai Retail chain operating with 40 stores. “We are happy with the success and progress of our brand “Chai Kings” in Chennai and this funding round will help us expand into newer cities. We hope to enter Coimbatore, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in this current year and get closer to our target of 100 stores in 5 years. Apart from expansions, bulk of this funding will be utilised to strengthen our operations and supply chain management.” Jahabar Sadique, CEO of Chai Kings was quoted in a press statement.