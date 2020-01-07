Chai Kings gets $1-million funding from The Chennai Angels

Lenovo brings ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop to CES 2020
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
The Chennai Angels has invested $1 million leading chai retail chain — Chai Kings, along with Hyderabad Angels and TiE India Angels. Founded in 2016, Chai Kings is currently Chennai’s largest Chai Retail chain operating with 40 stores. “We are happy with the success and progress of our brand “Chai Kings” in Chennai and this funding round will help us expand into newer cities. We hope to enter Coimbatore, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in this current year and get closer to our target of 100 stores in 5 years. Apart from expansions, bulk of this funding will be utilised to strengthen our operations and supply chain management.” Jahabar Sadique, CEO of Chai Kings was quoted in a press statement.
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
Deepak Brara, who spent over three decades with Air India, meant many things to many people.
While analysts see more financial pain, private carriers look to expand their fleet and services. Ashwini ...
An RBI pilot survey of Indian start-ups has confirmed what everybody knew – that women entrepreneurs are a ...
The ongoing slowdown, limited fiscal space, tepid investments and geopolitical tensions are set to push the ...
Following the positive cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmarks have recovered after witnessing huge ...
There are strings attached; do pay attention to what’s covered by wedding insurance policies, and what isn’t
The rupee (INR), on Monday, opened lower against the dollar (USD) and faced downward pressure initially. But ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...