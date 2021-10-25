Chennai-based kitchenware brand The Indus Valley raises $1.1 million

Scripting a survival
Chennai-based direct-to-consumer kitchenware start-up the Indus Valley has raised $1.1 million from Rukam Capital, DSG Consumer Partners (DSGCP) and the Chennai Angels. The round also saw participation from Lead Angels Network and Calega Family Office Investors Group.
Founded in 2016 by Jagadeesh Kumar and Madhumitha Udaykumar, The Indus Valley offers toxin-free kitchenware products and claims to have achieved an annualised run rate of ₹210 million. The products are produced with natural materials like cast iron, iron, copper, clay and wood. In the past, the brand had raised seed funding from the Chennai Angels.
Jagadeesh Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, The Indus Valley, said, “We welcome Rukam Capital and DSG Consumer Partners on board to join us in our journey to thrive and deliver health-first equipment to kitchens across the nation. We disrupted the segment by being the first mover in the industry, and ever since then, it has been a high-growth niche in the overall cookware industry.”
The start-up said it has served more than two lakh orders and has a strong digital retail presence on marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart, besides retailing on its own website. It added that it is continuously expanding its product range with the aim of increasing to 1,000 SKUs in the next 24 months.
Deepak Shahdadpuri, Managing Director of DSGCP, said, “We are witnessing a shift from value-driven functionality focused kitchenware products towards healthier and better-for-you products. We have been tracking this trend globally and have seen a switch to cookware made from cast iron, ceramic, copper, wood and glass, amongst others.”
Archana Jahagirdar, Managing Partner, Rukam Capital added that as consumers are moving towards healthier, sustainable lifestyles, The Indus Valley aides this movement with its unique offerings.
“This industry has incredible potential to be explored, and Indus Valley is focused towards solving the people’s problem statement to have chemical-free cookware. We believe that such start-ups and ventures can help people to get more aware about their health and wellness, and in the coming days, we can foresee a significant uptick in demand for toxin-free cookware,” she said.
