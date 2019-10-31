Child Health Imprints raises $2.3 mn in pre-Series A funding

Child Health Imprints (CHIL), a Singapore-based company engaged in neonatal-clinical care, has raised $2.4 million in a pre-Series A funding round, led by HealthXCapital. Enterprise SG and other High Networth Individuals (HNIs) also participated in the fund-raise.

The start-up will use the funds to expand neonatal care services across the Asia-Pacific and evolve the Neonatal ICU (NICU) platform for predictive analytics, it said in a statement.

“Our aim is to improve neonatal safety across countries with a high neonatal mortality rate. The company will also develop inroads into more advanced neonatal ecosystems, to bring the best clinical practices to other markets across the world,” said CHIL Chief Executive Officer, Harpreet Singh.

CHIL develops proprietary NICU solutions, to provide real-time data and analytics, assisting clinicians in monitoring and treating at-risk newborn babies.

The start-up is set for further expansion in India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the ASEAN region.