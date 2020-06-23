Chinese banks’ case: Loan was not for personal borrowing, says Anil Ambani

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani has clarified that he had only signed a power of attorney limited to executing a non-binding letter of comfort with Chinese banks.

Ambani was clarifying on the UK High Court order on May 22, which asked him to pay $717 million in 21 days after three Chinese banks had filed a case to recover dues.

The claimants — Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, Mumbai Branch, China Development Bank and Exim Bank of China — had earlier filed a case seeking to recover $680 million owed to them as part of a loan agreement.

READ THE STORY: UK High Court asks Anil Ambani to pay $717 million in 21 days

The guarantee on the basis of which the claim was made was admittedly not signed by him, Ambani told shareholders of Reliance Power, at its 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday.

The loan in respect of which the proceedings have been initiated was not for any personal borrowing but for a corporate loan which was availed by the telecom company, Reliance Communications (RCom), in the normal course of business eight years ago — in 2012 — from a consortium of three Chinese banks for global refinancing, he said.

Ambani also said his defence has been shut out by the UK courts on his inability to personally deposit a sum of $100 million, adding he will avail all available legal remedies in India to protect his interest.

Proceedings by SBI

Talking about the proceedings by State Bank of India, he emphasised that this also does not relate to any personal borrowing but arose out of a guarantee given for a loan availed by RCom and Reliance Infratel (RITL), way back in 2016, to repay the debts of Chinese and certain other Indian banks.

Ambani said he is defending himself against these claims and firmly believes that upon the resolution of RCom and RITL’s debt as per their resolution plans filed before National Company Law Tribunal, a significant proportion, if not the whole, of the said debts will stand discharged and all these matters satisfactorily resolved.

On June 12, SBI had moved a petition before the NCLT seeking to recover $158 million provided as loans to the Anil Ambani-led companies, following a personal guarantee given by the businessman.