Chip shortage in focus as Japan automakers ready to report profit drop

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
While Japan’s biggest automakers report what analysts expect to be depressed earnings this week, investors looking for trading cues will be tuned into any assessment of the future impact of a global chip shortage that has forced a shake-up in production.
Automakers worldwide have had to adjust or suspend production in the past few months as factors including a surge in demand for electronic devices plus US sanctions against Chinese technology firms led to a dearth of semiconductors.
Blackouts in Texas where a number of chipmakers have factories and a fire at Renesas Electronics Corp’s chip plant in Japan have exacerbated the supply crunch.
“The big question will be by how much automakers reduce earnings forecasts due to the slowdown in production and, consequently, lower sales,” said analyst Julie Boote at Pelham Smithers Associates.
Chip shortage hits personal computing device supply in India
“What should be an otherwise strong (post-pandemic) recovery year could be somewhat dampened by the supply predicament.”
Still, tighter supplies yet robust auto demand is pushing up vehicle prices, particularly in the US, providing a buffer to automakers’ earnings, analysts said.
For the year ended March 31, Toyota Motor Corp — the world’s largest automaker by vehicle sales last year — is set to report a 12.5 per cent drop in operating profit at 2.1 trillion yen ($19.30 billion), showed Refinitiv Smart Estimate based on 24 analyst estimates.
Acer India expects supply disruptions to end
Profit is likely to rebound to 2.6 trillion yen in the current fiscal year started April 1, Refinitiv Smart Estimate showed.
While many global rivals were forced to slash production due to the chip shortage, Toyota has so far been largely unscathed, likely due to its chip stockpiling policy, analysts said.
Honda Motor Co Ltd will likely report an 11 per cent fall in profit at 560 billion yen, while Nissan Motor Co Ltd is set to report a loss of 142 billion yen, widening from a 40.5-billion-yen loss a year prior, Refinitiv Smart Estimate showed.
Honda's profit is likely to reach 791 billion yen in the current business year, and Nissan is likely to swing to a profit of 141 billion yen, according to Refinitiv Smart Estimate.
Nissan is scheduled to report earnings on Tuesday, followed by Toyota on Wednesday and Honda on Friday.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
Comforting or distracting listeners with poetry — and more — in these trying times
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...