Cholamandalam Investment Q4 net profit up at ₹243 crore

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (CIFCL) reported a zoom in its net profit at ₹243 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as against ₹43 crore in the year-ago period.
The company’s total income grew 14 per cent at ₹2,461 crore as against ₹2,151 crore in the year-ago period. “Net income margin grew 32 per cent at ₹1,342 crore (₹1,016 crore)”, according to a statement
CIFCL reported loan losses of ₹504 crore, which included additional overlay of ₹350 crore for the quarter, as against ₹557 crore in the year ago quarter.
The aggregate disbursements saw a 43 per cent growth at ₹8,071 crore (₹5,663 crore). In the vehicle finance business, disbursements grew 31 per cent to ₹6,153 crore from ₹4,703 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal. Home loan business disbursements reported a significant growth of 99 per cent at ₹538 crore (₹271 crore). Loan against property business disbursed ₹1,191 crore as against ₹589 crore in the year-ago quarter, up 102 per cent.
CIFCL asset quality as of March 31, 2021, represented by Stage 3 assets stood at 3.96 per cent, with a provision coverage of 44.27 per cent as against 3.80 per cent as of March 30, 2020 with a provision coverage of 41.52 per cent.
For FY21, the company’s net profit grew 44 per cent at ₹1,515 crore compared to ₹1,052 crore. Total disbursements fell 10 per cent at ₹26,043 crore (₹29,091 crore).
The Board of Directors of the company has recommended a dividend of ₹0.70 per share (35 per cent). This is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹1.30 per share (65 per cent) for 2020-21 declared earlier.
As of March 31, 2021, the company held a strong liquidity position with ₹6,428 crore as cash balance (including ₹1,500 crore invested in G-sec shown under investments), with a total liquidity position of ₹9,780 crore.
“The ALM is comfortable with no negative cumulative mismatches across all time buckets,” said the statement. Assets under management grew 14 per cent at ₹76,529 crore as of March 2021 (₹66,943 crore as of March 2020).
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
Comforting or distracting listeners with poetry — and more — in these trying times
Guha’s independence has allowed him to attack targets in all areas; he will assail with equal vehemence both ...
Of elusive birds, curry leaves and afternoon reveries
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...