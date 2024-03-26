Drugmaker Cipla will distribute and promote Sanofi India’s central nervous system (CNS) products in India, the companies said.

As part of an exclusive pact formalised between the companies, Cipla will be responsible for the distribution of Sanofi India’s six CNS brands including Frisium, a leading brand in the anti-epileptic medication category, they said in a joint communication.

The announcement comes barely weeks after Sanofi India had formalised an exclusive distribution and promotion agreement with Emcure Pharmaceuticals, involving the former’s cardiovascular products in India.

“While Sanofi India will continue to own, import, and manufacture its complete range of CNS products across plants in India and internationally, Cipla will leverage its capabilities and robust India-wide network of strong marketing and sales professionals, distributors, institutions, and market outreach programs to expand access to these treatments for patients who need them,” the note said.

Rodolfo Hrosz, Sanofi India’s Managing Director, said the pact would help expand the reach of the company’s CNS portfolio to healthcare professionals and patients across India. Achin Gupta, Cipla’s Chief Executive Officer – One India Business, added that CNS was one of the most challenging areas in medicine, and the partnership would help address unmet patient needs.

As part of the earlier pact, Emcure Pharmaceuticals was to distribute Sanofi India’s brands including Cardace, Clexane, Targocid, Lasix, and Lasilactone with immediate effect.