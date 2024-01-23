Drugmaker Cipla posted a 32 per cent growth in its profit after tax for the three months ended December 31, 2023, at ₹1,056 crore, as compared to ₹801 crore for the corresponding period last year.

The company’s total income stood at ₹6,604 crore, a 13.6 per cent increase from ₹5,810 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Umang Vohra, Managing Director and Global Chief Executive of Cipla, said the healthy results were on the back of core business in India, North America, and South Africa. “Our topline growth for the quarter was at an impressive 14 per cent y-o-y with strong EBITDA margins at 26.3 per cent. One India business grew at a healthy 12 per cent y-o-y backed by strong performance across Branded Prescription, Trade Generics, and Consumer Health. In North America, we continue to scale newer peaks by posting the highest-ever quarterly revenue yet again at $230 million, supported by positive traction in key assets and base business. Our South Africa business further extended its momentum from last quarter by growing at 15 per cent in local currency terms driven by strong execution across prescription, OTC, and tender.”

Further, he added, “Our focus continues on expansion in chronic therapies, growing big brands, global wellness as well as developing our R&D pipeline in respiratory and peptides.”

The company had advanced its board meeting to discuss its financial performance to January 22 (from January 25), after reports of its results were leaked on social media, the company said.

The company’s revenues from the “One-India” business stood at ₹2,859 crore. Its R&D investment stood at ₹400 crore or 6.1 per cent of sales, higher by 10 per cent, over last year, driven by product filings and developmental efforts, the company said. On the strength of its balance sheet, it said it continued with a robust net cash position of ₹7,143 crore, post repayment of ZAR 720 mn term loan in South Africa.