Clinical trials commence on Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine

Clinical trials of the Bharat Biotech-developed Covid-19 vaccine, Covax, has begun in some institutions, including the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, and the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences at Rohtak, Haryana.

The vaccine, developed by the Hyderabad-based company in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology, Pune,recently got the nod from the Drug Controller General of India for human trials.

It may be recalled that the ICMR had identified 12 centres for conducting clinical trials on Covax, including NIMS. Accordingly, NIMS has made arrangements for the trials, with a cohort of about 60 volunteers.Earlier this week, NIMS doctors sent blood samples of the selected people for analysis.

According to sources, the first dose of the Covid vaccine will be tested on about 375 people at the 12 trial centres chosen by the ICMR.