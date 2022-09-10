Co-working space provider iSprout opens 6th centre in Hyderabad

iSprout, a provider of managed office spaces, has opened its premium business centre at Hitec City in Hyderabad. The newly opened centre, the sixth in Hyderabad and 10th in the country, provides 1,400 seats in approximately 85,000 sq. ft.

Speaking after the formal inauguration of the centre on Saturday, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT & Industries, Government of Telangana said that though work from home had increased during the pandemic years, it’s the time now to re-boost office culture.

iSprout’s CEO and co-founder, Sundari Patibandla, said the company has plans to enter Noida, Gurugram, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Mumbai shortly.

Sreeni Tirdhala, co-founder and CMO, said iSprout was planning to have at least 50 centres with 2 milion sq. ft. of office space by 2024, according to a release.