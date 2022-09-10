hamburger

Companies

Co-working space provider iSprout opens 6th centre in Hyderabad

BL Hyderabad Bureau | September 10 | Updated on: Sep 10, 2022

The company has plans to enter Noida, Gurugram, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Mumbai shortly

iSprout, a provider of managed office spaces, has opened its premium business centre at Hitec City in Hyderabad. The newly opened centre, the sixth in Hyderabad and 10th in the country, provides 1,400 seats in approximately 85,000 sq. ft. 

Speaking after the formal inauguration of the centre on Saturday, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT & Industries, Government of Telangana said that though work from home had increased during the pandemic years, it’s the time now to re-boost office culture.

Also Read
Telangana migrates workloads of 3 entities on AWS cloud

iSprout’s CEO and co-founder, Sundari Patibandla, said the company has plans to enter Noida, Gurugram, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Mumbai shortly.

Sreeni Tirdhala, co-founder and CMO, said iSprout was planning to have at least 50 centres with 2 milion sq. ft. of office space by 2024, according to a release.

Published on September 10, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you