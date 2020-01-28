Coal India posts double-digit growth in output in January

Coal India Ltd, the world’s largest miner, has registered an over 10 per cent growth in production to 54.17 million tonnes (MT) till January 27 compared with 48.94 MTs it reported in the same period last year. This is the first double-digit growth that the company has registered during the ongoing fiscal.

Production till January 27 was ahead by 5.23 MT in absolute terms on a like-to-like comparison basis, representing growth of 10.7 per cent, the first double-digit growth so far during the current fiscal, a release issued by the company said.

The Maharatna company has been averaging an output of close to 2 MT/day uring the month.

According to an official, the production spurt came largely on the back of better show at Mahanadi Coalfields and South Eastern Coalfields (SECL). “By the end of January, production is likely to be up by another 8 MT,” he said.

Mahanadi Coalfields surged ahead with a production growth of 21.5 per cent, and SECL saw 14.4 per cent growth. These are two of the largest producing subsidiaries of CIL, which together contribute close to half of CIL’s total coal output.

The Dipka opencast mine of SECL, the third largest coal producing mine of CIL, came back strongly, reaching one lakh tonne per day production. Dipka’s lower benches were flooded when a non-seasonal river broke the embankment and flooded the mine on September 29 last year.

No shortage at power plants

Coal offtake stood at 48.07 MT as of January 27, a 6.2 per cent growth compared with the figure as of January 27, 2019. The increase in volume terms stood at 2.82 MT.

There is no shortage of coal at the power plants. A total of 65.66 MT are currently available in the system, with CIL’s pitheads holding 31.41 MT, CIL said in a release.

Thermal power plants of the country were adequately stocked with 34.25 MT of coal (as of January 26, 2020) – sufficient for 19 days’ consumption. Last year, the stock at the power plants stood at 19.36 MT.

“Better management of supply logistics ensured that coal stock at various power stations was maintained throughout the year and the number of critical power plants never touched double digit during 2019-20according to the CEA (Central Electricity Authority),” the official said.