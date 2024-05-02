State-run coal miner Coal India on Thursday reported a 25.78 per cent year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹8,640.45 crore for the fourth quarter last fiscal, aided by a fall in total expenses.

The coal behemoth’s net profit had stood at ₹6,869.46 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23.

Revenue from operations, however, witnessed close to 2 per cent y-o-y decline at ₹37,410.39 crore for the fourth quarter of FY24 from ₹38,152.34 crore for the year-ago period, according to a stock exchange filing.

The company’s total expenses during the period under review fell 8.34 per cent y-o-y at ₹28,298.41 crore compared to ₹30,873.68 crore. The decrease in total expenses was mainly due to a 20 per cent y-o-y fall in employee benefits expenses during the period.

Notably, prior to the implementation of the 11th version of the national coal wage agreement (NCWA-XI), provisions of ₹8,152.75 crore were recognised during the financial year 2022-23, and out of that ₹5,870.16 crore were recognized during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

During Q4FY24, CIL’s coal production soared by 7.8 per cent year-on-year at 241.75 million tonnes, while coal offtake grew 7.9 per cent at 201.66 million tonnes. During the period under review, net sales, however, fell 2.5 per cent y-o-y at ₹34,263.89 crore.

Total supply of coal through the fuel supply agreement (FSA) was 175.94 million tonnes during Q4FY24 and the average realisation per ton from the FSA sales was ₹1,535.54. During the quarter, total supply of coal through the e-auction route was 22.57 million tonnes and the average realisation per tonne stood at ₹2,545.01.

Significantly, average realisations per tonne from both FSA and e-auction were lower in the fourth quarter last fiscal compared with corresponding period previous fiscal. During Q4FY23, average realisations per ton from FSA and e-auction stood at ₹1,549.74 and ₹4,525.69, respectively.

Final dividend

CIL’s board recommended a final dividend of ₹5 per share for the financial year ended March, 2024, subject to the nod from the shareholders at the ensuing company’s annual general meeting. This was in addition to the interim dividend of ₹20.50 per share the company had already paid earlier in the fiscal.

The company posted a 17.8 per cent y-o-y growth in its net profit at ₹37,369 crore for the financial year 2023-24. CIL’s net profit during FY2022-23 stood at ₹31,723 crore.