Cochin International Airport posts robust growth in 2021

Despite the anxieties caused by the pandemic, Cochin International Airport has posted a robust growth in both air traffic movements and passenger volume in 2021 compared to 2020.
As per the data released by the airport, CIAL handled 43,06,661 passengers during 2021 against 33,37,830 in 2020, an increase of almost a million. The aircraft movement also witnessed a growth from 30,737 in 2020 to 41,437 in 2021.
With the sustained growth rate, CIAL retained its position as the third airport in the country in terms of international traffic throughout the year 2021. It handled 18,69,690 international passengers against 14,82,004 during 2020. The domestic passenger volume increased from 18,55,826 to 24,36,971.
S.Suhas, managing director, CIAL attributed the traffic growth to the proactive measures taken by the management to attract more airlines by re-establishing air connectivity to Kochi from all international travel hubs. By December 2021, CIAL was able to facilitate 185 weekly departures to West Asia alone in addition to theservices to Europe , Sri Lanka and Far East, he said.
The year 2021 also witnessed the resumption of direct flights to the UK and Singapore. Air Arabia started daily operations to Abu Dhabi for the first time in India in addition to its Sharjah services. Domestic sector registered a growth at par with the pre-pandemic period.
CIAL’s timely response to the UAE’s supreme council of disaster management’s guidelines helped the airport to host the UAE services from July itself. Subsequently CIAL ramped up both rapid PCR and RTPCR testingand now the cumulative capacity of the three testing labs stationed at the airport has been enhanced to 900 at a time, he added.
