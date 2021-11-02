Coinbase acquires Bengaluru-based start-up Agara

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
American cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase has announced that it would acquire AI-powered customer support start-up Agara to add the company’s deep expertise in machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP). This Coinbase said it would add to the company’s engineering team to build its tech hub in India.
Coinbase plans to leverage Agara’s Deep Learning and Conversational AI technology to automate and enhance its customer experience (CX) tools. The company has also increased its support staff headcount by 5x in the past few months and also announced that it will deliver 24/7 phone support and live messaging by end of the year.
“Through this acquisition, we’ll be able to provide our customers with new personalised, intelligent, and real-time support options. In addition to Agara’s technology, the Agara team brings expertise in ML and NLP to Coinbase and will augment our existing product, engineering, and data teams,” Manish Gupta, EVP, Engineering, Coinbase said in a company blog.
The firms did not disclose the size of the acquisition deal.
Earlier this year, Coinbase announced its strategy to build out a tech hub in India and had noted that it will be exploring start-up acquisitions and acquihires to support its growth plans.
“With this new association, we will continue developing and delivering the high-quality support experiences to the rapidly increasing base of Coinbase customers around the globe. Coinbase has already invested heavily in support agents and is launching several new support initiatives to better serve customers. This, combined with Agara’s Deep Learning-powered product line up, will create an industry-leading customer experience stack,” Abhimanyu and Arjun Maheswaran, co-founders of Agara, said in a joint statement.
Some of the existing investors in Agara include Japan-based VC firm UTEC, Blume Ventures, RTP Global, Kleiner Perkins. This acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close later this year.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...