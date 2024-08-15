Despite a recent amendment to rules concerning export of electricity, Adani Power on Thursday said it was committed to supplying electricity to restive Bangladesh.

“The amendment to India’s Power Export Guidelines is an industry-enabling universal provision aimed at streamlining power export processes without altering existing arrangements. We have been providing uninterrupted power to Bangladesh from our Godda plant. We understand the importance of reliable power supply to Bangladesh and are committed to fulfil contractual obligations as per Bangladesh Power Development Board”s demand schedule and provisions of PPA (power purchase agreement),” stated a spokesperson of Adani Power Limited.

Adani Power’s 1,600 megawatt (MW) power plant at Godda in Jharkhand is under contract to export 100 per cent of its electricity produced to Bangladesh. Earlier this month, the Centre had amended the rules governing electricity producers who export their power, and allowed them to sell in domestic market.