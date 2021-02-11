Continuum Green Energy eyes IFC for green fund bond funding

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Mumbai-based Continuum Green Energy Ltd has tapped the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to anchor its first green bond.
IFC has subscribed to 10 per cent of Continuum Green Energy’s first green bond, which listed on the Singapore stock exchange on February 10. The offering raised $561 million and will primarily be used to refinance existing debt.
Continuum is a provider of renewable power to corporates in the commercial and industrial sectors in India, with roughly two gigawatts of wind and solar projects across the country. The company is majority-owned by a $4-billion global infrastructure fund managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, that focuses on long-term investments in infrastructure assets across the globe. IFC’s investment continues a relationship that began in 2014, when IFC financed Continuum’s development of a wind farm in Madhya Pradesh.
Arvind Bansal, Chief Executive Officer, Continuum, said: “As a pioneer in the green bond market, IFC’s wealth of knowledge and successful track record as an issuer, investor and adviser will continue to help stand our company on solid ground and support India in a resilient recovery from the pandemic. This offering enables us to further diversify our sources of funding, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership with global investors as we continue to build and grow our business.”
Raja Parthasarathy, Managing Director at Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, added: “From the very beginning, Continuum has chosen to focus on operational excellence and profitability over scale, and simultaneously strived to set the industry standard for its ESG practices. IFC’s anchor support for the company’s inaugural green bond issue validates the company’s strategy, and we are delighted to have yet another opportunity to deepen our institutional partnership.”
Continuum was founded in 2009 by a professional management team with a focus on establishing a large independent renewable power producing business in India.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...