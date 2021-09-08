Companies

Coromandel launches NPK product fortified with zinc

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 08, 2021

GroShakti Plus targets farmers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Coromandel International limited, a Murugappa group company, has launched a new fertiliser GroShakti Plus targeting farmers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Arun Alagappan, Executive Vice-Chairman of Coromandel International, said that the new product would help the farmers improve the yields. He said the new product comes with an additional supplement in the form of zinc, besides the three major nutrients of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium.

“It is suitable for various cereals, pulses, oilseeds, fruits and vegetable crops,” he said.

“It is embedded with a technology called EnPhos that makes more phosphorous available to the crop and ensures better root development. The Zinc supplement helps in increasing resistance,” S Sankarasubramanian, President (Fertilisers) of Coromandel International, said.

Published on September 08, 2021

Coromandel International Ltd
