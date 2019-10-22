Coromandel net up 37% at ₹503 crore

Can’t find? Tile it
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
Coromandel Ltd posted consolidated net profit after tax of ₹503 crore for the quarter ended September 30, against ₹366 crore in the comparable quarter last year, showing a growth of 37 per cent.
The company reported consolidated income of ₹4,867 crore in the reporting quarter against ₹5,018 crore in the same quarter last year.
“Coromandel registered a strong performance in the second quarter, driven by superior sales mix, efficient manufacturing, improved marketing capabilities and effective sourcing,” Sameer Goel, Managing Director of Coromandel International, said in a statement on Tuesday.
“This was well supported by an above normal South-West monsoon in most of its addressable markets, which improved crop sowing and agri inputs consumption,” he said.
“With a healthy reservoir position and prediction of normal North-East monsoon, we expect a good traction in the upcoming Rabi season,” he said.
For the half year, consolidated total income was at ₹7,008 crore against ₹7,555 crore in the same period last year. Net profit stood at ₹566 crore (₹456 crore).
“Subsidy receipts from the Government improved during the quarter which helped in the working capital position of the company,” Goel said.
He said the company would introduce two new products — a rice insecticide and a broad spectrum fungicide.
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
A multi-pronged attack is needed on pollution generated from different quarters if air quality has to improve ...
MapmyIndia designs tech solutions to address the anxiety of EV drivers
How local municipalities in the country are being helped to become low-carbon, resource-efficient and ...
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
Future Generali India’s Anup Rau sees big opportunity in under-penetration of the sector
What are ‘guaranteed’ and ‘non-guaranteed’ benefits in a life insurance policy? Also, is there any difference ...
The rupee after testing a key resistance on Friday could not appreciate further against the dollar but managed ...
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism