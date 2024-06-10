Leading agri solutions provider Coromandel International Ltd has inaugurated a state-of-the-art nano fertiliser plant at its facility in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

The plant was unveiled on Sunday by the company's Executive Director (Nutrient Business) Sankarasubramanian S in the presence of the company's senior leadership and key channel partners from across the nation. With this new facility at its Kakinada complex, Coromandel has ventured into the new generation of fertilisers, which have the potential to revolutionise Indian agriculture, a company statement said.

The fully automated nano fertiliser plant has an annual production capacity of one crore bottles. It is designed using energy-efficient technologies and can be scaled up to manufacture multiple ranges of nano fertilisers besides the existing Nano Dia Ammonium Phosphsate (DAP) and Nano Urea products.

Coromandel has developed these nano fertilisers, which ensure optimal nutrient delivery and absorption by plants, through its in-house R&D centre at IIT Bombay-Monash Research Academy.

Coromandel markets its nano fertilisers under the 'Gromor Nano' brand and has carried out extensive farmer field trials to establish their efficacy. The firm has also set up a Nano Technology Centre at Coimbatore to focus on nano applications in agriculture.

Coromandel's Kakinada unit has an annual production capacity of 2 million tonne of conventional fertilisers catering to the requirements of the farming community across India.