Coromandel International Ltd’s shares were up by 1.87 per cent after the company announced the launch of 10 new crop protection products designed to improve crop yield, control pest infestations, and promote agricultural practices. These new offerings include three patented products, a neem-coated bio plant and soil health promoter, and five generic formulations aimed at providing crop protection solutions.

In collaboration with ISK Japan, Coromandel introduced Prachand, a product leveraging Japanese technology to protect paddy crops from pests like stem borers and leaf folders. This aims to mitigate potential yield losses of up to 70 per cent. Additionally, the company has developed a formulation to combat the fall armyworm, a pest that damages corn crops. Furthermore, the company introduced five new generic products, including three herbicides.

Dr Raghuram Devarakonda, Executive Director of CPC, Bio Products & Retail at Coromandel International, said, “Our commitment to serving the farmers is evident in our research and development efforts to deliver research-based innovative solutions. Backed by its extensive range of Natural Crop Essentials (Biologicals), Coromandel is adopting an integrated crop management approach, offering farmers holistic solutions from seed to harvest for key crops including cotton, rice, chilli, soybeans, pulses, and vegetables. Coromandel remains at the forefront of agricultural innovation and has introduced drone-based spraying and crop diagnostics services to assist farmers in optimising crop management practices through precision farming techniques.”

The shares were up by 1.83 per cent to ₹1,253 at 3.21 pm on the BSE.