Coronavirus impact: Tyre maker Maxxis India suspends operations at Sanand facility

Tyre maker Maxxis India said on Wednesday that it is suspending its manufacturing operations at its Sanand facility, Ahmedabad, till April 14, 2020 in view of the lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

It has also resorted to additional precautionary measures, which it said have been taken by the Maxxis India Management to ensure safety of employees whilst also enabling business continuity. It has asked for a discontinuation of travel for all employees until further notice, be it domestic or international. Work-from-home facilities have also been implemented. All channels of dialogue are through digital interfaces such as teleconference and video conferencing, it said. Masks and personal safety equipment are distributed to essential personnel, it added.

“The management is monitoring the situation on a real-time basis and is taking appropriate measures as necessary with the evolving situation,” it said.