Coronavirus: Kalyan Jewellers to spend ₹10 cr to provide food, essential items

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Kalyan Jewellers has said it will set aside ₹10 crore towards fighting the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
The company will partner with local and government bodies to ensure that the funds are allocated in a meaningful and efficient manner, ensuring availability of supplies and providing food and other essentials to the vulnerable sections of society, Kalyan Jewellers said in a statement on Saturday.
“The situation created by Covid-19, and the tremendous impact that the pandemic has had on humanity globally, is unprecedented. These have proved to be very challenging times, and our Central and state governments are doing everything they can to combat this,” said T S Kalyanaraman, CEO and MD, Kalyan Jewellers.
“We understand the magnitude of this crisis, and would like to extend our humble contribution of ₹10 crore towards the fight against COVID-19,” he said.
Early last week, Kalyanaraman, in a letter addressed to employees of Kalyan Jewellers, had said that there would be no salary cuts in non-operational showrooms.
The company also committed to pay full salaries for March and April to all of its over 8,000 employees, regardless of the impact on Kalyan Jewellers’ overall business.
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Investors are well-advised to continue their systematic investment plans in mutual funds in the ongoing ...
Borrowers gain from rate cut, but think twice before claiming the moratorium
Top five States hit by the virus have only ₹3,552 crore of unutilised District Mineral Foundations Fund
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...