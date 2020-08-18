Court restrains Emami from using ‘Glow and Handsome’ brand

The Bombay High Court has restrained Emami from using the brand ‘Glow and Handsome’ in an interim order that recognised HUL’s right over the brand name.

FMCG firm Emami had objected to Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) rebranding its men’s range of skincare product as ‘Glow & Handsome’, claiming trademark rights over the name.

HUL had announced its decision to rebrand its flagship skincare cream ‘Fair and Lovely’ as ‘Glow and Lovely’, with the men’s range of products being rechristened ‘Glow and Handsome’ in a bid to steer away from the controversy around skin colour.

Emami, however, claimed that it was the proprietor of this trademark, and was going to launch a skincare cream for men under the same name.

The Bombay High Court ruled that Emami cannot use the brand name until further order is passed in the matter.

“We will not be commenting since the matter is subjudice,” said an Emami spokesperson.