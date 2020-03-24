Covid-19: Amara Raja Group shuts plant operations

Redmi Note 9 Pro review: Elegant design meets affordable pricing and flawless performance
The Amara Raja Group has shut down its manufacturing facilities and initiated a number of steps towards prevention and spread of Covid–19.
Based on the Andhra Pradesh government order, the Group has decided to shut down the operations at its manufacturing units till March 31, except for essential services.
A Group Corporate Task force for Covid-19 with senior leadership and medical professionals has been put in place to scan the entire operating environment (internal as well as external), to review the operating guidelines released by Central/State governments and to formulate and execute the action plan devised to mitigate against the pandemic.
The group had commenced train-the-trainers programme to spread the communication across the 16,000-strong employee community.
The Tirupati-headquartered group had commenced all preventive measures besides implementing staggered timings.
Considering that most of the manufacturing operations are continuous process in nature, steps for safe shut down has commenced. The Group will be reviewing the situation continuously and will take all necessary steps as required from time to time.
The Group will continue to explore all the possible support to the State and Central governments in running essential services like telecom infrastructure, data centres, transport of essential services, and supply of electrical equipment required by Power Utilities, agricultural produce etc, it informed in a statement.
Through its CSR body, the Rajanna Trust, the Amara Raja Group is exploring additional CSR measures to be adopted in the communities that it operates. All stakeholders of the group have been advised to adhere to the guidelines/advisories that are issued from time to time to take care of health and safety of them and their family members.
