Covid-19: Canadian Crystalline to produce disinfection system ‘Silverstream’ for air and surface

Bengaluru, April 29

A pioneer in the global water technology solution, Canadian Crystalline through its life sciences division has ventured into manufacturing ultraviolet and ozone disinfection system for air and surface to meet the challenges of the ongoing global pandemic.

This is India’s first manufacturing facility to produce disinfection systems for air, surface, enclosed spaces and fabrics with the brand name Silverstream.

“We have a history of manufacturing and supplying UV and ozone based disinfection systems to all hospitals and hotels since last four decades, but with the emerging need for best sanitary standard, we have retooled our production line into designing and manufacturing disinfection solutions for gyms, malls, offices, houses/apartments, and a whole range of public and private spaces. The product comes in various sizes and are designed for various applications including the very necessary disinfection of all products like grocery, food deliveries and personal belongings like mobile phone, watch, pen and others, "Sushil Eashwaran, joint managing director of the group, said in a statement.

The plant, which is spread over 3 lakh sq m has the capacity to produce 1,000 pieces in a week, is buzzing with activities these days. "We are bringing specially designed UV sterilization and disinfection equipment to hospitals in order to ensure the safety of patients, doctors, nurses and attenders as well as visitors all over India. With social distancing being the need of the hour, our disinfection equipment will allow patients and medical staff alike to feel safe from infection during their visit to the hospital.”

The Silverstream Steri Pure Fabric sterilisation and disinfection system can be used to disinfect all fabrics and medical gear before they have been washed and dried and pressed. The Steri Pure can also be used for post sterlisation and storage of the fabric and medical gear after pressing. This system uses a high concentrated ozone gas to disinfect the fabric. The tumble system provided in it ensures 360 degree rotation and gas penetration through the fabric. This system ensures a near 100 per cent of pathogens are killed including the coronavirus.

Keeping the future in mind the disinfection equipment will allow clients to feel safe from infection during their visit to the gym. He says, “We have associated with Afton, a market leader in gym equipment to bring specially designed UV, gaseous and liquified ozone sterilisation and disinfection equipment to gyms in order to ensure the safety of fitness enthusiasts all over India. The equipment has been specifically designed to deal with the large number of clients who visit the gym on a daily basis in order to exude maximum precaution due to the global pandemic. Countless people come in contact with each other’s bodily fluids whilst in a gym which makes it a necessity to ensure that the best sanitary standards are implemented. "