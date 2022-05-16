Covid-19, work from home lift mattress market: Repose Mattress CEO

The mattress market is going through a changeover spurred by the work from home concept that has become popular after the outbreak of Covid-19.

From a commodity tailored to needs, mattress is fast becoming a lifestyle product, driven by a concern for hygiene, after the spread of the pandemic.

S Balachandar, CEO, Repose Mattress said consumers are now spending significant time on choosing and buying mattresses with a marked preference for ortho-based mattresses.

The impact of Covid on the mattress market has been positive as people are now concerned about hygiene.

Moreover, online shopping for mattresses is also growing at a rapid pace, he told BusinessLine on the sidelines of the launch of SmartGrid range of mattresses in the Kerala market.

On the current trends in the mattress market, he said, “Innovation is key in the sector as is in any other industry.’’

He said the newly launched SmartGrid mattress is based on a technology that has been developed by DRDO.

It is made up of hyper-elastic polymers using cutting edge technology in the fields of material science and sleep science. It is the biggest disruptor in the comfort technology space.

“We have signed up with Prabhu Deva as our brand ambassador. He has a fan following across the country and Repose aims to use his stature to become a national mattress brand,” Balachandar said.

At present, the company is catering primarily to the south Indian market and plans are afoot to expand into new territories in the North. It is in the process of setting up a new factory in Bhubaneswar at an investment of ₹5 crore in the first phase.

Balaji V, Chief Marketing Officer, Repose Mattress, said the company already has manufacturing facilities in Coimbatore, Pune and Meerut with a production in spring segment, foam and coir segment. Its current turnover is ₹103 crore, while it is aiming at reaching ₹200 crore by the end of the current fiscal.

On the size of the mattress market, he said the organised branded segment is estimated at ₹6,300 crore. “But the unorganised segment size is huge and it would be difficult to put a real number to it,’’ he added.