Covid effect: GMR Infra posts loss of ₹834 crore in Q1; revenue dips to ₹1,134 crore

Huawei Watch GT 2e: Smart, electric and energetic
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
GMR Infrastructure Ltd has posted a loss of ₹834 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 as against a loss of ₹335 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.
The diversified infrastructure company registered a steep drop in revenue at ₹1,134 crore for the first quarter due to Covid-19 lockdown as against ₹1,992 crore for the same quarter of corresponding period last fiscal.
GMR’s businesses, which have been impacted by the lockdown measures, are gradually showing signs of recovery.
Restrictions on operation of domestic flights impacted the company’s performance. Closure of scheduled operations till May 24 and the subsequent lower capacity deployment on account of the pandemic significantly impacted the quarterly results.
The Delhi airport traffic decreased 92 per cent YoY to 1.23 Mn in Q1FY21 and net revenue fell by 61 per cent YoY to ₹190 crore in Q1FY21 from ₹488 crore in the same period last year.
Capacity expansion work of increasing the capacity from 66 mn to 100 mn PAX is progressing with current focus only on essential capex to complete the work started in pre-Covid period. The construction work has resumed post restrictions were lifted.
The Hyderabad airport traffic declined 95 per cent YoY to 0.3 Mn in Q4FY21 from 5.6 Mn in Q1FY20 and the net revenues fell by 89 per cent YoY to ₹41 crore in Q1FY21 from ₹365 crore in Q1FY20. Expansion work of increasing the capacity from 12 mn to 34 mn per annum is progressing with current focus on essential capex to complete the work started in pre-Covid period.
The performance of both the power sector business and the highways segment was impacted due to the lockdown resulting in lower business.
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
TN boys Velchamy Sankarlingam and Raja Narayanan on working for the hottest tech firms — Zoom and Virgin ...
From gratitude days to wellness breaks, the pandemic is seeing new additions to leave entitlements
At a time when job losses and salary cuts are the order of the day, guess it is too much to expect increments.
Investors have the option of showing their income from trading as capital gains or business income
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
During the sharp market fall in March, it lost far less than its benchmark and category
What have been the social and industry implications of the pandemic? Here’s a look
Farm distress and financial insecurities in a pandemic year have led to a rise in child marriages in the ...
Podcasts are finally making more monies and shows. Here’s this month’s round-up of what to plug into
Meet Major Suman Gawani — the first Indian peacekeeper to receive the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year ...
In Gitanjali Kolanad’s debut novel Girl Made of Gold, truth is presented as pieces of a puzzle that don’t make ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...