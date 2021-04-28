CPCL back in black with ₹238-cr profit in FY21

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) has reported a net profit of ₹232 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 when compared with a net loss of ₹1,638 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹14,705 crore as compared to ₹11,792 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For the full year 2020-21, the company’s net profit stood at ₹238 crore when compared with a net loss of ₹2,078 crore in 2019-20.

However, profit before tax stood at ₹1,277 crore as against a loss before tax of ₹3,016 crore amidst challenging times with lower product margins and lower demand due to Covid-induced lockdown. But better operational performance together with inventory gains on account of increase in crude & product prices has helped overcome the above challenges, according to a statement.

The average gross refining margin (GRM) for FY21 was $7.14 per barrel as against negative GRM of $1.18 per bbl during 2019-20.