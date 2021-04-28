Companies

CPCL back in black with ₹238-cr profit in FY21

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on April 28, 2021

Buoyed by better operational performance and inventory gains

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) has reported a net profit of ₹232 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 when compared with a net loss of ₹1,638 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹14,705 crore as compared to ₹11,792 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For the full year 2020-21, the company’s net profit stood at ₹238 crore when compared with a net loss of ₹2,078 crore in 2019-20.

However, profit before tax stood at ₹1,277 crore as against a loss before tax of ₹3,016 crore amidst challenging times with lower product margins and lower demand due to Covid-induced lockdown. But better operational performance together with inventory gains on account of increase in crude & product prices has helped overcome the above challenges, according to a statement.

The average gross refining margin (GRM) for FY21 was $7.14 per barrel as against negative GRM of $1.18 per bbl during 2019-20.

Published on April 28, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.