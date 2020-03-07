CPSEs, state-owned co-operative societies excluded from bidding BPCL

When children can be seen and heard
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
Nipping any such possibility in the bud, Central Public Sector Enterprises and central government-owned cooperative societies with government holding of 51 per cent or more will not be allowed to participate in the bidding process for privatisation of state-run oil refining and marketing firm Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), according to the global expression of interest issued by the government on Saturday.
The government has sought bids to sell its 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL to a strategic partner along with transfer of management control. Prospective bidders have time until May 2 to file their EoIs.
The deal excludes the 61.65 per cent stake held by BPCL in Numaligarh Refinery Ltd.
A bidder seeking to participate in the auction should have a minimum net worth of $10 billion.
In a consortium, the maximum number of members, including lead member, has been capped at four and each consortium member must have a minimum net worth of $1 billion. The combined/cumulative net worth of the consortium should meet the minimum net worth criteria of $10 billion.
The lead member of the consortium should hold a minimum equity of 40 per cent.
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
In January this year, a news report announced the launch of a cab service at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi ...
The Women’s Technology Park in Salem is turning rural women into entrepreneurs, through sustainable schemes
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
In many aspects, you are better suited to manage money. So, what are you waiting for?
Customers should quickly rope in alternative accounts; for investors, wait-and-watch may work best
The perpetual bonds issued by the bank stand written down permanently, in full, says RBI
From June to December, while FPIs sought to exit the stock, retail investors lapped them up in the hope of ...
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...