Cricketer Bhuvanesh Kumar inaugurates Asics store in Hyderabad

Updated on December 29, 2019 Published on December 29, 2019

Cricketer Bhuvanesh Kumar at Asics store launch

Japanese sport performance brand, ASICS expanded its retail footprint in Hyderabad opening its second store with brand athlete and Indian cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar at GVK Mall in Banjara Hills here.

Rajat Khurana, Managing Director ASICS India said: “We have been rapidly increasing our presence in the Indian market with the introduction of our new concept stores all over the country. Our athletes truly resonate with the #PacetoGlory initiative which is an extension of our global ‘I MOVE ME’ campaign focusing on physical and mental fitness.”

“ASICS has partnered with athletes across the spectrum of sports with most of them already representing India at various events. The brand believes that sports has the power to change lives which resonates with my personal belief too,” Bhuvneshwar Kumar said.

ASICS aims to be the leader in the sportswear market in India for the aspirational audience that is willing to invest in high quality products.

