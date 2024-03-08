Global D2C ayurveda brand, The Ayurveda Experience (TAE) has raised $27 million in a funding round led by Singapore-based venture investment firm Jungle Ventures.

The round also saw participation from investors like SIDBI Ventures, Anicut Capital and Sharrp Ventures (part of the Mariwala Family Office that runs consumer goods major Marico).

The new investment has pushed the total amount raised by the company to over $41 million. Previous rounds saw backing from investors like Fireside Ventures and Riverwalk Holdings.

Founded by Rishabh Chopra in 2010, TAE is the largest direct-to-consumer Ayurveda content and products company in North America, Europe, Canada, Australia and India. It owns four lines of beauty and health products - iYURA, Ajara, A Modernica Naturalis and Ayuttva — which it manufactures, sells and distributes on its platform — as well as a range of services including consultation, content, webinars and courses on Ayurveda.

The company claimed that it sells products in 20 countries including India, with over 97 per cent of its customers purchasing The Ayurveda Experience products directly from its own app and website.

“We’re honoured to have partners like Jungle Ventures, SIDBI Ventures, Anicut Capital and the Mariwala Family investing in this round, and we are grateful for receiving the support and trust of both new and existing shareholders. These funds will be deployed to further fortify the group’s R&D, Supply Chain and manufacturing strength, explore and scale newer avenues for distribution. Significant investment will be channeled into innovative content and technologies for enhancing user engagement across our platform and driving innovations across the supply chain. We are focussed on optimising the fundamentals of the business with a long-term view to build a sturdy, sustainable business,” said Rishabh Chopra, Founder and CEO of The Ayurveda Experience.